NLPD Hosts National Seminar To Mark Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:07 AM
National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Wednesday organized a one-day national seminar titled “Marka-e-Haq (Bunyan Al Marsous): Urdu Literature and the Freedom Movement” to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Wednesday organized a one-day national seminar titled “Marka-e-Haq (Bunyan Al Marsous): urdu Literature and the Freedom Movement” to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Dr. Ghazal Yaqoob, while the opening remarks were delivered by NLPD Executive Director Dr. Rasheed Hameed.
The seminar was presided over by eminent scholar Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, with Dr. Qadir Baloch and Rear Admiral (R) Faisal Shah serving as chief guests.
Distinguished speakers included Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Dr. Amjad Kallu, Amna Syed, and Anmol Fatima.
In their addresses, the speakers highlighted the historical struggle for independence and the pivotal role of Urdu in uniting the nation. They stressed that such seminars instill patriotism among the younger generation, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s ideological and national security.
Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, in his presidential address, said that the recent military success had given the nation a renewed spirit.
“Pakistan’s independence is the result of great sacrifices, and its protection requires unity from all of us. This country is our home, and its safety is our foremost duty,” he emphasized.
Rear Admiral (R) Faisal Shah termed the Pakistan Armed Forces’ victory not just a military achievement but also a symbol of national pride, adding that the events of May 2025 had fostered exemplary unity between political and military leadership.
Speaking on the cultural front, Dr.
Humaira Ashfaq emphasized that Pakistan, founded on the vision of its leaders, would continue to progress.
“We must safeguard our borders with the same zeal that we apply in academic and cultural fields,” she said.
PhD scholar Amna Syed observed that Urdu poetry not only stirred emotions during the independence movement but also wove together different segments of society into a shared ideological bond. Anmol Fatima described Pakistan as a sacred trust for which “we are willing to sacrifice our lives.”
Amjad Kallu stressed that, in the age of social media, the positive use of digital platforms could help reinforce the country’s ideological boundaries.
NLPD Director General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar thanked the participants and said that cultural, intellectual, and defense matters were interlinked.
“Pakistan is the only country in the world created by towering personalities like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.
Calling Independence Day a time for renewal of commitment, he urged citizens to honor the sacrifices of the founders through action, unity, and sincerity.
He noted that the combined efforts of the armed forces, leadership, and the nation had shattered India’s image and elevated Pakistan’s stature in the world.
The event was attended by prominent personalities from literary, academic, and social circles, along with students and citizens in large numbers.
A cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the 78th Independence Day, and guests were presented with NLPD publications as souvenirs.
hin-mys
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests37 seconds ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties21 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University3 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab3 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration14 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”14 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings14 minutes ago