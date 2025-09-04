NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Pakistan Defense Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) hosted a one-day national seminar titled "Defense of the homeland: Marqa-e-Haq (Bunyan-e-Marsoos)” to commemorate Pakistan Defense Day on Thursday.

Eminent scholars and military veterans participated in the event to pay tribute to the unmatched sacrifices and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.

Dr. Rashid Hameed, Executive Director NLPD, delivered the opening remarks, warmly welcoming the distinguished guests. He praised the courage and unity demonstrated by both the armed forces and the public in responding to the enemy’s aggression, stating that such bravery elevated the nation’s honour. He emphasized that "Pakistan is a reality no power in the world can afford to ignore."

In his presidential address, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the victories of nations are rooted in strong institutions and unwavering determination. He highlighted that Pakistan is an ideological state, whose people stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in defending both its ideological and geographical frontiers.

The keynote speaker, Major General (Retd.) Dr. Samrez Salik, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), underscored that despite the many challenges faced after Pakistan’s creation, the nation and its military have achieved remarkable successes through courage and resilience. Referring to the "Battle of Truth," he noted that although the battle seemed to last only hours, it was the result of years of preparation and hard work.

He also emphasized that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism will forever be remembered.

Another distinguished speaker, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sarfaraz Khan, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and renowned defence analyst remarked that the enemy misjudged Pakistan's strength and launched a cowardly attack under the cover of night. However, Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly the air force, responded decisively within minutes and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the aggressor. He added that the heroic feats of September 6, 1965, and May 2025 remained a source of national pride.

In the closing session, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD, expressed gratitude to all the guests and highlighted that the timeless victory of the "Battle of Truth" elevated Pakistan’s global stature. He stressed that no nation can progress without embracing modern technology and innovation. He declared that Pakistan today stands tall in the international community, empowered by its armed forces, robust institutions, visionary leadership, and a united populace. He also commended the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, crediting him with uniting the military and the nation in making wise and strategic decisions for the country’s defence.

The ceremony concluded with a soulful recitation of Allama Iqbal’s poetry by Muhammad Sibghatullah Qadri, presented in a melodious tone that deeply resonated with the audience.