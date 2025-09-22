NLPD Hosts Special Event In Connection With International Day Of Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) with the collaboration of Save Our Society (SOS) Foundation hosted a special event to mark International Day of Peace, here on Monday.
The event's aim was to highlight the vital role of language, dialogue, and community engagement in fostering peace in society.
In his address, Professor Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD, underlined the powerful role of language in shaping peaceful societies.
He stressed the need for preserving linguistic heritage while promoting inclusive narratives that bridge divides.
He proudly shared that Pakistan was striving to establish peace throughout the world, particularly in the region.
He expressed hope that by celebrating International Peace Day, we would be able to remind the general public — and ourselves — to spread peace and coexistence in our surroundings.
"Today, what the world needs most is to emphasize spreading peace, love, harmony, mutual respect, coexistence, and an inclusive approach globally,” he remarked.
In her address, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SOS Foundation, emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing societal challenges and promoting peace.
She noted that the Foundation continued to work towards creating platforms for constructive dialogue and community development.
Dr. Rashid Hameed, Executive Director of the NLPD, also addressed on the occasion and reiterated the importance of national unity, cultural respect, and civic responsibility.
Prominent figures from academia, civil society, government institutions and other sectors graced the event with their presence.
