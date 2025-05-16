Open Menu

NLPD Observes 'Thanksgiving Day' To Commemorate Pakistan’s Victory

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) observed Thanksgiving Day on Friday to commemorate Pakistan’s decisive victory over its adversary, marking the occasion with prayers and patriotic resolve.

Addressing the gathering, Director General of the NLPD, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, praised the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and leadership.

“Our government and armed forces deserve commendation for confronting the enemy with unmatched courage, inflicting a crushing defeat,” he said.

“On this day of gratitude, we also pray to the Almighty for continued peace, safety, and prosperity for Pakistan.”

DG NLPD, highlighted the vital role played by the public, who stood united with the military during the conflict.

“The enthusiasm of our troops, the support of the people, and the prayers of our elders all contributed to this historic military success,” Dr.

Mazhar remarked.

Quoting Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Dr. Mazhar emphasized Pakistan’s ideological foundation, stating, “Among the nations of the world, Madinah and Pakistan are two states founded on ideology, and Allah will preserve them forever.”

Executive Director Dr. Rashid Hameed added that Thanksgiving Day was observed nationwide at the public level, with special prayers offered in mosques across the country following Friday congregational prayers.

Other speakers at the event noted that Pakistan had successfully countered international misinformation following the Pahalgam incident.

They lauded the government’s firm stance on the issue, asserting that Pakistan’s truth-based narrative gained global recognition and support.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to national unity and resilience.

