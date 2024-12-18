Open Menu

NLPD Organizes Int'l Conference On Famous Poets Rumi, Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) has held an international conference on popular poets Rumi and Iqbal at its Awan urdu Hall on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by distinguished poet, researcher, critic and intellectual Professor Jalil Ali and Dr. Khalil Toqar.

Well-known writer and researcher from Canada, Dr. Taqi Abidi, was the chief guest of the event. Whereas, scholar, writer and poet Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui was the honorary guest on the occasion.

"Philosophy becomes outdated, but creative texts continue to be reinterpreted," said Professor Jaleel Aali.

"Iqbal is not only a poet of Khudi but also of bay khudi.

His concept of art is that if an art piece plays a constructive role in life, then it is the best, but it is useless if it doesn't create movement and agitation", he remarked. 

Director General (DG) of the NLPD, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar while thanking the participants of the event, said that Allama Iqbal was the closest follower of Maulana Jalal ud deen Rumi. "Masnavi Maulana Rumi is a masterpiece book of world literature that has six volumes, out of which five volumes are in the name of beloved student Chalipa," he concluded.

A large number of the public, writers and poets were in attendance at the event.

