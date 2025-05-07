NLPD organizes seminar on“How to Write a Story”

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) with the collaboration of Ahmad Saleem Study Circle organized a one-day seminar titled “How to Write a Story”, here on Wednesday.

The literary and intellectual event aimed to pay tribute to renowned researcher, translator, and intellectual Ahmad Saleem, while also introducing his ideas and literary contributions to the younger generation.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD, participated as the chief guest.

In his address, he shed light on the intellectual dimensions of Ahmad Saleem’s work, describing his research and thought as a significant part of Pakistan’s intellectual heritage.

He emphasized the importance of connecting the youth with the philosophies of Allama Iqbal and thought leaders like Ahmad Saleem in today’s era.

The seminar also highlighted the objectives behind the formation of the Ahmad Saleem Study Circle, which seeks to promote the literary and intellectual traditions of Ahmad Saleem and foster awareness, literary interest, and critical thinking among the youth.

The event was curated by renowned novelist Khalid Fateh Muhammad, while the organizing team included Dr. Ghazal Yaqoob, Dr. Amjad Kalu, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, and Anmol Fatima.

In the second session of the seminar, Khalid Fateh Muhammad conducted a training session for aspiring writers.

He discussed various technical and creative aspects of story writing, including the creative process, character development, dialogue writing, and literary expression.

Students from various universities actively participated, posing questions related to storytelling, which were answered by the speaker with thoughtful insights and practical guidance.

He described writing as a product of consistent effort, keen observation, and deep reading.

On this occasion, two young students, Amna Nayyar and Anmol Fatima, presented their short stories.

The audience offered critical feedback and suggestions to help improve their creative work.

At the end, certificates were distributed among the participants by Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and Khalid Fateh Muhammad.