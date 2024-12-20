NLPD organizes sixth session of 'Muqalma' series with acclaimed poet, critic Farrukh Yar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) here late Thursday organized the sixth session of the 'Muqalma' series with acclaimed poet and critic Farrukh Yar.

"Farrukh Yar avoids self-promotion and refrains from participating in poetry recitals," said notable poet, columnist, and writer Muhammad Izhar ul Haq on the occasion."Farrukh is not only an excellent poet and writer but also a skilled banker," he noted.

"Farrukh’s poetry emerges from his love for language, land, people, history, and culture, said renowned writer Muhammad Hamid Shahid.

The Director-General of the NLPD, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, on the occasion said, "Islamabad is rich in literature and culture." He added that individuals associated with literature, culture, and the arts in Islamabad recognize and respect each others stature and achievements.

The younger generation must inherit this reverence for literature and its creators," he said.

Farrukh Yar shared that he began reciting poetry in 1985 at the sessions of Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq but soon realized that ghazal was not his true calling and gradually gravitated toward writing nazms.

He revealed that he studied the works of Nasir Kazmi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Mustafa Zaidi, and Majeed Amjad.

Farrukh emphasized that literature held a significant role in his life, and it was his responsibility to uphold its dignity and contribute his share.

Renowned poets and writers, including Dr. Naheed Qamar, Dr. Shazia Akbar, Sultan Nasir, and Rashad Bukhari, were also present on the occasion. They actively participated in the question-answer session with Farrukh Yar.

In the end, Farrukh Yar recited his poetry, and DG NLPD presented him with a bouquet.