UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD Organizes Two-day Long "International Iqbal Conference "

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

NLPD organizes two-day long

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Monday organized a two-day long "International Iqbal Conference " starting from November 9th in connection with Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Monday organized a two-day long "International Iqbal Conference " starting from November 9th in connection with Iqbal Day. Addressing the ceremony, Federal secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javed Amjad said Allama Iqbal's letters to Maulvi Abdul Haq were the ample proof that he considered Urdu as the only language of the Muslims of the subcontinent.She said that on the one hand his Alahabad's address of 1930 provided the ideological base for the creation Pakistan and on the other his urdu poetry enlighten the muslims of the subcontinent which made the creation of an Islamic state possible.

She said that it was Iqbal's poetry which provided the basis and understanding, among muslims across Indian sub continent, of how important it was to break the chains of slavery and gain freedom from the English masters.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General NLPD, Rashid Hameed expressed the commitment of organization for the promotion of Urdu as national language along with enhancing the national unity through such national and international conference.

He said that Urdu was one of the major languages of the world and was progressing day by day adding he said efforts should also be made to draw light from Fiqr-e-Iqbal in these turbulent times.

He said that during the of establishment of Pakistan, when muslim leaders went to different provinces to talk about their manifesto, they talked in the national language Urdu.

Sharif Baga (Britain), Justice ( R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Khalid Masood, Dr Anna Sovaro, (Russia) Dr Baseera Anbreen, Dr Soya Mane Yasir (Japan) , Dr. Ibrahim Muhamm Ibrahim (Egypt), Ashfaq Hussain (Canada) and Dr Ali Bayadat (Iran) also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Iran Russia Canada Egypt Rashid Japan November Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat criticizes opposition on its non par ..

2 minutes ago

NAB disposes of 66,838 complaints in last two year ..

3 minutes ago

No differences with political allies: Governor Sar ..

3 minutes ago

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Ex-Nicaragua President Aleman Over 'S ..

3 minutes ago

Polish President Ratifies Deal on Deeper Defense T ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.