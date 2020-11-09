NLPD Organizes Two-day Long "International Iqbal Conference "

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Monday organized a two-day long "International Iqbal Conference " starting from November 9th in connection with Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Monday organized a two-day long "International Iqbal Conference " starting from November 9th in connection with Iqbal Day. Addressing the ceremony, Federal secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javed Amjad said Allama Iqbal's letters to Maulvi Abdul Haq were the ample proof that he considered Urdu as the only language of the Muslims of the subcontinent.She said that on the one hand his Alahabad's address of 1930 provided the ideological base for the creation Pakistan and on the other his urdu poetry enlighten the muslims of the subcontinent which made the creation of an Islamic state possible.

She said that it was Iqbal's poetry which provided the basis and understanding, among muslims across Indian sub continent, of how important it was to break the chains of slavery and gain freedom from the English masters.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General NLPD, Rashid Hameed expressed the commitment of organization for the promotion of Urdu as national language along with enhancing the national unity through such national and international conference.

He said that Urdu was one of the major languages of the world and was progressing day by day adding he said efforts should also be made to draw light from Fiqr-e-Iqbal in these turbulent times.

He said that during the of establishment of Pakistan, when muslim leaders went to different provinces to talk about their manifesto, they talked in the national language Urdu.

Sharif Baga (Britain), Justice ( R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Khalid Masood, Dr Anna Sovaro, (Russia) Dr Baseera Anbreen, Dr Soya Mane Yasir (Japan) , Dr. Ibrahim Muhamm Ibrahim (Egypt), Ashfaq Hussain (Canada) and Dr Ali Bayadat (Iran) also participated in the event.