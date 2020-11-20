UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD Publishes Book "Dr Mahar Abdul Huq"

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

NLPD publishes book

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday published a urdu poetry book titled "Dr Mahar Abdul Huq".

Talking to cermoney, DG NLPD  Rashid Hameed said Publication Department of the NLPD continues to publish interesting, useful and informative books on various topics.

He said it has been compiled by Dr. Shafiq Anjum adding that he  has selected and arranged verses and poems in the book according to the alphabetical order.

DG said Dr. Mehr Abdul Huq is a linguistic and literary researcher, critic, historian, translator, commentator, biographer and thinker of Urdu and Seraiki.

He said that he served in the above fields for more than half a century, adding that he made a valuable asset in the field of Urdu linguistics and literature.

He did research on the subject of the origin and evolution of Urdu and providedvaluable arguments in support of his position, he stated.

He said that he hoped the book would be useful to new scholars and researchers.

Related Topics

Century Rashid

Recent Stories

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

9 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

9 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

9 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

9 minutes ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

11 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.