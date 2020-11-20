NLPD Publishes Book "Dr Mahar Abdul Huq"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday published a urdu poetry book titled "Dr Mahar Abdul Huq".

Talking to cermoney, DG NLPD Rashid Hameed said Publication Department of the NLPD continues to publish interesting, useful and informative books on various topics.

He said it has been compiled by Dr. Shafiq Anjum adding that he has selected and arranged verses and poems in the book according to the alphabetical order.

DG said Dr. Mehr Abdul Huq is a linguistic and literary researcher, critic, historian, translator, commentator, biographer and thinker of Urdu and Seraiki.

He said that he served in the above fields for more than half a century, adding that he made a valuable asset in the field of Urdu linguistics and literature.

He did research on the subject of the origin and evolution of Urdu and providedvaluable arguments in support of his position, he stated.

He said that he hoped the book would be useful to new scholars and researchers.