UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD Publishes Book Titled "Learn Urdu" For Foreigners

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:44 PM

NLPD publishes book titled

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday published a book titled "Learn Urdu" for foreigners owing to their growing interest in national language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday published a book titled "Learn Urdu" for foreigners owing to their growing interest in national language. Talking to ceremony, DG NLPD Rashid Hameed said that with the passage of time, urdu has gained extraordinary acceptance at the international level and people from more or less every region of the world were becoming attached to Urdu in one way or another.

He said that this book has been published in view of the growing interest of Urdu writers in the context of CPEC and China-Pakistan relations.

He said, 'It has been compiled by Shafiq Anjum and Dr. Zafar Ahmed, teachers of Tabanmal University'. "I hope that this book will be useful for foreigners who read and write Urdu," he added. Publication Department of the NLPD will continue to publish interesting, useful and informative books on various topics, he stated. He further said that Urdu was our Identity and it should remain so for future generations.

He said that books and dictionaries prepared and published by NLPD were playing an important part for the promotion and development of Urdu Language.

Related Topics

World CPEC Rashid From

Recent Stories

Six injured in Swat Expressway accident

2 minutes ago

Plastic import increases 3.32% in 4 months

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to uplift Faisalabad: Raja Riaz Ahm ..

2 minutes ago

Two more ships carrying vessels with 1,14,500 metr ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Take Part in Mediterranean Dial ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces Begin Mass COVID-19 Vaccinati ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.