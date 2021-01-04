NLPD Publishes Dictionary "Qanuni Angrezi-Urdu Lughat''

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Monday published third edition of Dictionary "Qanuni Angrezi-Urdu Lughat''.

The Director General (DG) Dr. Rauf Parekh on occasion said this dictionary was not only a treasure for the student of law, but will also contribute towards the implementation of urdu in our judicial system.

He said that dictionary was the Urdu version of the famous ''Black's Law'' Dictionary. He said that use of Urdu as official language had led to a greater demand for books on "Daftari Urdu", there was also a greater need of legal translations to enhance this process of implementation. He said that this dictionary was initially based on British and American legal terms however it also contains terms and phrases used in Roman, French, Islamic and other laws which had increased its usefulness many fold.