Open Menu

NLPD Starts New Series Titled “Mukalma”

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 09:00 PM

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

National Language Promotion Institute (NLPD) on Thursday launched a weekly series titled "Mukalma" (Dialogue) aiming to promote culture dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) National Language Promotion Institute (NLPD) on Thursday launched a weekly series titled "Mukalma" (Dialogue) aiming to promote culture dialogue.

The opening session of weekly series attended by prominent poets, writers and columnists including Muhammad Izharul Haq, Dr. Shafiq Ahmed and Columnist, writer Dr. Farooq Adil.

Director General NLPD Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar in his welcome speech highlighted the importance of the weekly series.

He said that the initiative aimed to promote dialogue in our society because it helps to understand each other's point of view and encourages tolerance of differences of opinion.

He added that dialogues and translation in national language would strengthen its foundations and enrich its vocabulary.

Renowned poet and writer Muhammad Izharul Haq spoke about the importance of urdu, Persian and Arabic languages.

He said that there was a dire need to understand the words of eminent poets like Ghalib and Allama Iqbal and convey them to the young generation.

Executive Director NPLD Dr. Rashid Hameed also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Young Rashid Arab

Recent Stories

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Num ..

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles

2 minutes ago
 IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after ..

IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials

2 seconds ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

7 minutes ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

7 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

7 minutes ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protes ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

7 minutes ago
ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

7 minutes ago
 DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

35 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

7 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

17 minutes ago
 Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan