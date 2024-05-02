NLPD Starts New Series Titled “Mukalma”
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) National Language Promotion Institute (NLPD) on Thursday launched a weekly series titled "Mukalma" (Dialogue) aiming to promote culture dialogue.
The opening session of weekly series attended by prominent poets, writers and columnists including Muhammad Izharul Haq, Dr. Shafiq Ahmed and Columnist, writer Dr. Farooq Adil.
Director General NLPD Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar in his welcome speech highlighted the importance of the weekly series.
He said that the initiative aimed to promote dialogue in our society because it helps to understand each other's point of view and encourages tolerance of differences of opinion.
He added that dialogues and translation in national language would strengthen its foundations and enrich its vocabulary.
Renowned poet and writer Muhammad Izharul Haq spoke about the importance of urdu, Persian and Arabic languages.
He said that there was a dire need to understand the words of eminent poets like Ghalib and Allama Iqbal and convey them to the young generation.
Executive Director NPLD Dr. Rashid Hameed also spoke on the occasion.
