NLPD To Hold 10th Session Of Mukalma With Uxi Mufti On September 9
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold the 10th session of Mukalma with distinguished scholar, academic, broadcaster,author, intellectual, and former head of Lok Virsa Uxi Mufti here on Tuesday.
The session will include welcoming remarks by Dr.
Rashid Hameed, while the vote of thanks will be delivered by Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).
Mukalma is NLPD's platform for thought-provoking discourse, celebrating Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural heritage.
A large number of participants is expected to attend the event.
