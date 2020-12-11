UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD To Hold Day-long "Bedil Conference" On Mirza Qadir On Dec 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:28 PM

NLPD to hold day-long

In connection with three hundred years celebration of Persian poet Mirza Abdul Qadir, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a day-long "Bedil Confrence" on December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :In connection with three hundred years celebration of Persian poet Mirza Abdul Qadir, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a day-long "Bedil Confrence" on December 31.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif will be the chief guest of the conference to pour light on his poetic vision.

According to an official,Akhtar Usman, Dr. Ali Komail Qazalbash, Dr.

Naeem Ghazi and Talib Husain Talib will also discuss about his major poetry contributions. He said that the opening ceremony of the famous poet Akhtar Usman's book, entitled ''Bedil A Study'' will also take place during the conference.

The famous poet Manzar Naqvi will moderate the session of of Bedil's famous poetry.

He said that he is considered as one of the prominent poet in Persian literature and owns his unique Style. Both Mirza Ghalib and Dr Allama M. Iqbal were also influenced by him, he stated.

Related Topics

Ghazi December

Recent Stories

11 LNG cargoes procured for January, two more to b ..

32 seconds ago

Australia Terminates Deal to Buy Domestic Vaccine ..

34 seconds ago

US Plastic Waste Exports to States With Poor Manag ..

2 minutes ago

Razak sees possibility for registration of salt in ..

2 minutes ago

Land dispute claims lives of two brothers

2 minutes ago

Corporate culture to be adopted in MWMC:MD

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.