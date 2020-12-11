NLPD To Hold Day-long "Bedil Conference" On Mirza Qadir On Dec 31

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection with three hundred years celebration of Persian poet Mirza Abdul Qadir, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a day-long "Bedil Confrence" on December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :In connection with three hundred years celebration of Persian poet Mirza Abdul Qadir, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a day-long "Bedil Confrence" on December 31.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif will be the chief guest of the conference to pour light on his poetic vision.

According to an official,Akhtar Usman, Dr. Ali Komail Qazalbash, Dr.

Naeem Ghazi and Talib Husain Talib will also discuss about his major poetry contributions. He said that the opening ceremony of the famous poet Akhtar Usman's book, entitled ''Bedil A Study'' will also take place during the conference.

The famous poet Manzar Naqvi will moderate the session of of Bedil's famous poetry.

He said that he is considered as one of the prominent poet in Persian literature and owns his unique Style. Both Mirza Ghalib and Dr Allama M. Iqbal were also influenced by him, he stated.