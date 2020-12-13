UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLPD To Hold Day-long "Bedil Conference" On Mirza Qadir On Dec 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

NLPD to hold day-long

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :In connection with three hundred years celebration of Persian poet Mirza Abdul Qadir, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a day-long "Bedil Confrence" on December 31.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif will be the chief guest of the conference to pour light on his poetic vision.

According to an official,Akhtar Usman, Dr. Ali Komail Qazalbash, Dr.

Naeem Ghazi and Talib Husain Talib will also discuss about his major poetry contributions.

He said that the opening ceremony of the famous poet Akhtar Usman's book, entitled ''Bedil A Study'' will also take place during the conference.

The famous poet Manzar Naqvi will moderate the session of of Bedil's famous poetry.

He said that he is considered as one of the prominent poet in Persian literature and owns his unique Style. Both Mirza Ghalib and Dr Allama M. Iqbal were also influenced by him, he stated.

/778

Related Topics

Ghazi December

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

2 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.