NLPD to hold one-day International Urdu journalism conference on February 02

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The National Language Promotion Authority (NLPD) will organize a one-day International urdu Journalism Conference on February 02 (Thursday) titled "Seventy-Five Years of Urdu Journalism".

This event is being organized in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan to highlight the services of Urdu journalism in literature.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam would be the chief guest of the event while noted literary personalities Iftikhar Arif and Mujeeb-ur-Shami would also be the special guest of the inaugural session.

The second session of the conference would be chaired by Federal Secretary Ministry for National Heritage and Culture Division, Fareena Mazhar while Javaid Siddiqui and Nasar Malik would be the special guest of the session.

The third and last session of the conference would be presided over by the noted literary personality, Fareeda Hafeez, while Jabar Mirza, Hanif Khalid, and Arshad Farooq would be the special guest of the concluding session.

A Kitab Mela would also be a part of this conference where books of noted writers would be available at discounted prices.