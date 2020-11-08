NLPD to hold two-day International Iqbal Conference from Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with birth anniversary of Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize a two-day "International Iqbal Conference " on November 9 and 10.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood will be the chief guest of the conference aimed to explore new aspects of Iqbal's philosophy and poetry.

According to an official of NLPD, Parliamentary Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division will also participate in coneference to share her thoughts about Poet of the East.

Renowned literary figures including Prof. Fatah Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Khalid Masood, Dr Basera Ambreen, Dr Rauf Bareekh, Dr Saeeda Tahir, Dr Aena Sawarwa, Dr Ibraheem Muhammad Ibraheem, Dr Ali beyat, and Dr Asman Belan from Turkey would also participate, he told APP.

He said Eminent Scholar from all over the country and abroad would express their views at this conference.

From Allama Iqbal's family, Justice (Retd) Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference. The conference would shed light on contributions of the great poet for urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan, he stated.