NLPD To Organise 3-Day International Urdu Conference From Aug 12

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

NLPD to organise 3-Day International Urdu Conference from Aug 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organise online 3-Day International urdu Conference to be held from August 12. The purpose of the conference was to promote Urdu language not just as a language but as a culture.

Federal Minister for Education and National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood will be the cheif guest.

According to an official, Urdu Mushariah will also be held in which poets will present their poetry in accordance with Independence Day Celebrations (August 14).

He said that papers on many important topics related to literature, education, judiciary, fine arts and other spheres of life will be presented by scholars, researchers, teachers and intellectuals in the aforementioned conference.

He said that session will be presided over by a high profile personality of Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General, National Language Promotion Department. The conference will be attended by dozens of participants from within the country and aboard.

More Stories From Pakistan

