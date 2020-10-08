NLPD to organize International Iqbal Conference on Nov 9

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize one-day International Iqbal Conference to pay tribute to great philosopher poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary on November 9

Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest on the occasion, an official of the department told APP on Thursday.�������� The conference would shed light on contributions of the national poet to urdu literature and his role in creation of Pakistan.�����The conference will feature eminent scholars from Pakistan and abroad, he added.

From Allama Iqbal's family, Justice (rtd) Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference.