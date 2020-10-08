UrduPoint.com
NLPD To Organize International Iqbal Conference On Nov 9

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:06 PM

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize one-day International Iqbal Conference to pay tribute to great philosopher poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary on November 9

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize one-day International Iqbal Conference to pay tribute to great philosopher poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary on November 9.

Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest on the occasion, an official of the department told APP on Thursday.�������� The conference would shed light on contributions of the national poet to urdu literature and his role in creation of Pakistan.�����The conference will feature eminent scholars from Pakistan and abroad, he added.

From Allama Iqbal's family, Justice (rtd) Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference.

