NLPD To Organize On-day International Iqbal Conference On Nov 9

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize one-day International Iqbal Conference on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 9ht November.    Minister for Federal education and Professional Training,  National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood will be the chief guest in conference, an official told APP on Thursday.         The conference would shed light on contributions of poet of east to urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan.

      He said that Eminent Scholar from all over the Pakistan and abroad will express their views on Poet of East at this conference.   From Allama Iqbal's family Justice Rtd Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference.   He was the founder of Two-nation theory and gave the vision of Pakistan and his services in the creation of Pakistan was unforgettable,he stated.

