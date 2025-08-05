NLPD, Zaviya host book launch of autobiography by renowned urdu writer Mohammad Hameed Shahid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), in collaboration with the literary and cultural organization Zaviya, hosted a book launch ceremony for the autobiography titled "Khushboo Ki Deewar Ke Peechay" by renowned Urdu short story writer, novelist, critic, researcher and biographer Mohammad Hameed Shahid.

The prestigious event was held at the NLPD’s Aiwan-e-Urdu Hall, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The ceremony was presided over by eminent writer and poet Iftikhar Arif, with Professor Jaleel Aali as the guest of honour.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of NLPD, delivered the vote of thanks, while Mehboob Zafar, President of Zaviya, formally welcomed the esteemed guests at the opening of the event.

Prominent literary critics and scholars, including Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Dr. Snober Altaf, and Dr. Bibi Amina, reflected on Mohammad Hameed Shahid’s literary services and the creative and intellectual significance of his memoir.

In his presidential address, Iftikhar Arif said that Mohammad Hameed Shahid s among those rare writers who have always expressed their art with sincerity, truthfulness, and literary finesse. He called Shahid’s autobiography a valuable addition to Urdu’s literary heritage, one that not only leads readers to the intersection of reality and imagination but also highlights the political and literary context of the present era.

Guest of Honour Prof. Jaleel Aali remarked that Khushboo Ki Deewar Ke Peechay was not merely a memoir but a creative journey that introduces readers to a new world of literature, reflection, and observation.

He noted that Shahid has reflected on his life with remarkable honesty and depth, offering guidance and insight for future generations.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar emphasized that the book captures various aspects of the author’s life while mirroring the cultural, social, and literary landscape of his times. He praised the writing style for its captivating hold on the reader and called it a significant contribution to Urdu biographical literature.

Mohammad Hameed Shahid, the author himself, shared brief but heartfelt remarks, stating: “Whatever I wanted to express, I have already written in this book.”

He further added, “What I’ve learned from literature is that true life is one that connects you to humanity.”

Prof. Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad appreciated the book for its emotional depth, aesthetic elegance, and reflection of cultural and ethical values.

Dr. Humaira Ashfaq noted that the memoir was so diverse in style that at times it reads like an essay, at times like a character sketch, and at others like a traditional autobiography.

Dr. Sanober Altaf said the book chronicles Muhammad Hameed Shahid’s journey toward becoming a successful literary figure.

Dr. Bibi Amina described it as more than just a biographical narrative—calling it the historical account of an entire era.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished literary, academic, and cultural personalities from the twin cities and surrounding areas, all of whom paid glowing tributes to Muhammad Hameed Shahid for his creative and intellectual contributions to Urdu literature.