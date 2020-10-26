NMU academic council concerns over growing coronavirus cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Academic Council of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Monday expressed concerns over rising cases of novel coronavirus cases.

The council met under the chairmanship of NMU Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood and attended by Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Principal Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Bokhari and others.

The meeting reviewed all the available facilities for global pandemic patients besides resuming of online classes for MBBS students, said a release issued here on Monday evening.

The VC ordered to ensure wearing of masks and keeping physical distances in the hospital and university.

He directed in charges of all wards of to ensure SOPs regarding COVID-19 besides all our efforts for treatment of the patients.