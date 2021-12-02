NMU admin reviews arrangements for upcoming exams

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers of the examination department at the Department of Medical education.

The meeting was also attended by Controller Examinations NMU Dr. Khalid Hussain, Dean Basic Sciences Dr.

Khalid Usman, Prof. Dr. Asghar Javed and other administrative officers including Deputy and Assistant Controllers.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the First Year MBBS and BDS examinations organized by the University.

Need to take precautionary measures in view of the possible spread of the Corona epidemic was stressed during the meeting.