NMU administration committee meets to discuss security issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Administration committee met to discuss matters related to security at VC office on Tuesday.

Chaired by Acting VC NMU, Dr Ijaz Masood, the meeting was attended by NMC principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Registrar, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Principal Allied Health school, Dr Jahangir, AMS admin Dr Ali Raza and others.

The meeting discussed in length about security matters, development schemes, cleanliness, purchase, finance and other issues of NMU and hospital.

Dr ijaz directed the committee to submit its recommendation for further enhancing the security, says a release issued here.