NMU Admission Committee Meets

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

NMU admission committee meets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) admission committee met on Wednesday to discuss Corovisrus scenario, implementation of SOPs and ongoing development projects.

Chaired by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, Registrar Dr Ghulam Mustafa, MS Dr Shahid Bokhari, AMS admin, Dr Ali Raza and others were also present.

The VC directed officials concerned to accomplish the ongoing project at the earliest besides the facilities improvement being extended to them.

Dr Ijaz instructed them to follow transparency in all matters, says a news release issued here.

