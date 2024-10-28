NMU Arranges Seminar, Walk Against Indian Oppression In Held Kashmir
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A solidarity walk and seminar were held at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) on Monday to observe Black Day to highlight Indian brutalities against Kashmiris.
Addressing the seminar, VC NMU Dr Mehnaz Khakwani stated that India, on October 27, 1947, violated the formula for the partition of the subcontinent and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people by sending in its troops.
To this day, the Kashmiris have never accepted Indian domination and will continue their struggle against it at all costs. She stated that Pakistanis stand firmly with their Kashmiri people in accordance with the aspirations of the people.
Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Kazim Khan, in his message on Black Day, noted that over the years, India has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into one of the most militarized regions in the world, resulting in thousands of innocent Kashmiris being martyred. During the walk, participants raised slogans for the freedom of Kashmir and a prayer ceremony was also organized.
Later, VC Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, along with Controller Examination Dr. Asghar Javed, visited the JKET examination center in Mustafa Kamal Pasha, expressing satisfaction after reviewing the entire process.
