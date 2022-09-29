NMU arranges walk on World Heart Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :In connection with World Heart Day, an awareness walk was organized by Nishtar Medical University(NMU) here on Thursday.

It started from Nishtar Hospital administration block and culminated at Nishtar Medical University tower.

The participants were carrying banners related to the prevention of heart diseases.

In-charge Cardiology Department, Dr.

Imran Javed, senior faculty members of NMU, administrative officers, doctors, nurses and a large number of paramedics participated in this walk.

Experts on this occasion said that the risk of heart diseases could be reduced to a great extent by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, a seminar was organized on neurological emergency by NMU Department of Neurology, in which Dr. Sohib Hasan, Head of the Department of Neurology, Dr. Ali Waqas, Dr. Obaid Ansari and Dr. Ali Qureshi delivered awareness lectures about neurological diseases.