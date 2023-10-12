NMU awards medals, degrees to 111 graduating nurses in first convocation

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) decorated 11 nurses with gold medals for clinching first positions besides awarding degrees to 100 graduating students in its first-ever convocation held here on Thursday

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chiefguest while former parliamentarians, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Javid Ali Shah,Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Ahmed Hussain Daher, Ex MPs Muhammad Ali Khokar, WaheedArain, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani DG NursingPunjab Munazza Cheema, VCs Dr of different universities of Multan, Principals of Nursing colleges, faculty members and parents attended the convocation.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman termed nursing as the future of the healthcare system saying that the nurses are the heart of the system and backbone of healthcare.“ You are the future of the healthcare system. Bring a good name to the country.” he stated.

He congratulated the graduating nurses and advised them to care for the patients with devotion and sincerity and added that he was delighted to see the first convocation of the nurses. He noted that the role of the nurses was very important in society as no doctors could succeed without them and in case of wrong nursing then the condition of the patient may worsen.“ Take the utmost care when you are treating patients and pay attention to details.”

Mr Rehman maintained.

The governor informed that the Punjab government attached great importance to this profession and the caretaker government deserved appreciation for taking steps for the betterment of the nurses. “Coming back to school is not easy. You have families, spouses and kids. With these responsibilities, it takes determination to proceed for higher education.” The governor remarked.

He extolled Philanthropists of Pakistan saying that private charities like the Foundation, Sindh Institute of Urology and Akhuwat Foundation are the bright stars in the world in this connection. The welfare of the country is associated with good education and health, Mr Rehman said, adding that what goes around comes around.

Earlier, Principal Nishtar College of Nursing, Rukhsana Perveen shed light on the performance of the institution and informed that they had passed out 10 batches so far since its establishment in 2010.

She explained that the first time they have admitted 100 students to evening classes and the first batch of BSN was enrolled in 2019 while two have got through so far. The first batch of Masters in Nursing (MSN) was admitted last year, the principal.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed highlighted the achievements of the university saying that he was happy to share that the university has awarded its degrees for the first time to nurses whereas MBBS students are in their third year and would get their graduating degrees from NMU after two years.