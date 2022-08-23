NMU budget, accounts committee meets

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) budget and accounts committee met to review FY 2022-23 targets.

NMU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad chaired the meeting held at committee room here on Tuesday.

NMC Principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan, Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Amjad Khan, Director Finance, Dr Abu Bakr and others attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed fiscal year 2022-23 financial targets and decisions were made in this connection.

Dr Rana Altaf directed the officials to devise a clear cut policy to utilize all resource judiciously.