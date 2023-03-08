(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Wahun Landing Intelligence Medical Hi-Tech Company will jointly launch a programme for cervical screening through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Waqas, representative of Wuhan Landing Intelligence Medical Hi-Tech Company Limited, and Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor. Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmad at his office here.

Under the agreement Wuhan Landing Intelligence Medical Company will collaborate with NMU to develop artificial intelligence for cervical cancer screening in Pakistan.

It will start a diagnostic programme and screening laboratories will also be set up. Chairperson of Gynecology Department, NMU, Dr Mahnaz Khakwani and Principal Medical Officer Dr. Nabila Tariq were also present on this occasion. Dr Ahmad said that the use of this modern technology would help early diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer in women.