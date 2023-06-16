UrduPoint.com

NMU Clinical Audit Committee Meets To Review Healthcare Facilities

Published June 16, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The clinical audit committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met to review healthcare facilities being extended to hospital in Nishtar Hospital here on Friday.

Chaired by NMU Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, the committee consisted of Associate Prof Gynecology, Dr Syeda Ali, Associate Prof Gasteroentology, Dr Yasir Zaidi, Asst Prof Radiology, Dr Mahum Muneer, Asst Prof ICU, Dr Usman Mohsin, Asst Prof Medicines, Dr Zafar Iqbal and others.

The meeting was aimed at devising policy and protocols keeping in view clinical audit and recommending changes accordingly.

Dr Mehnaz Khakwani said that extending best healthcare facilities to patients pouting into Nishtar Hospital was their top priority and no stone would be left unturned in this connection.

