NMU, CPEIC arrange walk on World Heart Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) organized walk separately in connection with World Heart Day.

Led by NMU Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, the walk began from main gate of Nishtar hospital and culminated at Tower Chowk.

A good number of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staff participated in the walk. The participants were carrying placards inscribed with precautionary measures to avoid developing heart ailments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rana Altaf said that he had a long association with Cardiology department, adding that the day is celebrated to sensitize public for leading a healthy lifestyle.

He informed that balanced diet, exercise, no smoking and controlling blood pressure could help refraining from cardiac issues.

He lauded NMU head of Cardiology Dr Haroon Aziz Khan Babar and his team's efforts for holding walk.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and paramedics of CPEIC arranged a walk from hospital to Multan press club.

HoD Cardiology Dr Bilal Ahsan, Dr Tariq Abbas, MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Dr Farhan Khan and others took part in the walk.