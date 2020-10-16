NMU, CPEIC hold walks on World Anesthesia Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Medical University (NMU) and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) arranged awareness walks separately to mark world Anaesthesia Day here on Friday.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated in the walks.

Led by NUM Acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, the walk began from main gate of Nishtar and culminated at clock tower.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with awareness on anaesthesia.

Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Aftab Shah, Dr Shahab Khakwani, Dr Fawad Khakwani and others particiaped in the walk.

Meanwhile, CPEIC administration organized walk from hospital to Multan press club.

ED CPEIC, Dr Altaf Ahmed, MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Dr Amir Furqan and others took part in the walk.

Awareness literature was also disbursed among the participants.