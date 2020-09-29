UrduPoint.com
NMU, CPEIC Hold Walks On World Heart Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) arranged awareness walks separately to mark world Heart Day here on Tuesday.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated in the walks.

Led by NUM Acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, the walk began from main gate of Nishtar and culminated at clock tower.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz informed that tension, sugar, blood pressure, obesity, laxity and other reasons cause heart diseases.

Meanwhile, CPEIC administration organized walk from hospital to Multan press club.

Executive Director CPEIC, Dr Altaf Ahmed shed light on causes of growing cardiac diseases.BP and sugar tests of patients were conducted after the walk.

Awareness literature was also disbursed among attendants of the patients.

