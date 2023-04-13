UrduPoint.com

NMU Curriculum Committee Meets

Published April 13, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Curriculum Committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, to review the modern syllabus and its implementation here on Thursday.

  Among others, Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Registrar, Dr Ghulam Mustafa,  and NID Principal Dr Amjad Bari attended the meeting which reviewed the progress of syllabus development on modern lines and its execution.

The VC stressed to the committee to formulate the syllabus as soon as possible and ensured his complete support in this connection.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmad attended an online meeting regarding Human Nutrition and Dietetics degree program which is a joint venture of MNSUA and NMU.

