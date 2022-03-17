NMU Finance & Planning committee meets

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University Finance and Planning (F&P) committee met here on Thursday to discuss its recommendations and release of funds for ongoing developmental projects.

Chaired by NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, the meeting was attended by Registrar, Dr Khalid Usman, Addl Registrar, Dr Fawad Khakwani, Head of pediatric dept, Dr Azam Khan, HoD Nephrology, Dr Ghulam Abbas, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Amjad Chandio and others.

It was decided to table Finance and Planning recommendations in next syndicate meeting of NUM for approval.

>