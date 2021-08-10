NMU gets new VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Executive Director Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Dr Rana Altaf has assumed the charge of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor here on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar who is also chancellor of varsities of the province notified Dr Rana as VC on Monday for a four year tenure.

The post fell vacant after death of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha in July 2020 due to COVID-19.

Head of Oncology department NMU, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood was given acting charge of the VC which was extended due to non availability of regular incumbent.

Dr Rana Altaf is Anaesthetic and has been serving in Saudi Arabia too before joining CPEIC where he served over a decade.

He is an old Nishtarian and had qualified MBBS from Nishtar Medical College.

He studied from LA Salle Higher Secondary school and had FSc from Govt College Bosan Road which has been reconstituted as Emerson University now.