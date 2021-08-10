UrduPoint.com

NMU Gets New VC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

NMU gets new VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Executive Director Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Dr Rana Altaf has assumed the charge of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor here on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar who is also chancellor of varsities of the province notified Dr Rana as VC on Monday for a four year tenure.

The post fell vacant after death of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha in July 2020 due to COVID-19.

Head of Oncology department NMU, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood was given acting charge of the VC which was extended due to non availability of regular incumbent.

Dr Rana Altaf is Anaesthetic and has been serving in Saudi Arabia too before joining CPEIC where he served over a decade.

He is an old Nishtarian and had qualified MBBS from Nishtar Medical College.

He studied from LA Salle Higher Secondary school and had FSc from Govt College Bosan Road which has been reconstituted as Emerson University now.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Road Saudi Arabia July 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

48 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

1 hour ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

1 hour ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.