NMU girl students hostel to have gym soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) : is planning to construct a gym in girls hostels for student fitness and exercise.

A meeting under the chairmanship of NMU Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, on Thursday discussed the feasibility of the project.

Attended by hostel wardens and administrative officers, the meeting reviewed security, renovation and other matters.

Dr Mehnaz directed officials concerned to improve the cleanliness of the hostels and resolve the issues faced by the students.