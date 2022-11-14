UrduPoint.com

NMU Holds Seminar To Mark World Diabetes Day

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 07:28 PM

To mark the World Diabetes Day, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranged a seminar to create awareness about symptoms, complications and prevention of diabetes, here on Monday

The seminar was held under the auspices of Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes Nishtar Medical University which was attended by doctors, students and others.

Addressing the seminar, different medical experts stated that frequent urination, weight loss, more hunger, sense of burning in feet and some others were common causes of diabetes.

Diabetes affects the heart, blood vessels, kidney, eye nerves and some other organs.

They suggested "Eat less and Walk more" is the best solution to control diabetes.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Rana Altaf, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and education Ghulam Sagher Shahid and others also spoke and stressed focus on adoption of healthy lifestyle.

