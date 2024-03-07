Open Menu

NMU Holds Streamers Seminar On Sugar Control In Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Department of Medicines and Endocrinology Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized an awareness moot on how to keep diabetes under control during Ramazan here on Thursday.

Dr Zafar Iqbal briefed the participants in depth about the ways and means for controlling sugar in the holy month.

Dr Mujtaba Hassan from Akhtar Saeed Medical College told about how to use medicines in Ramazan.

Principal Nishtar Medical College, Dr Rashad Qamar Rao spoke about vision care.

The participants termed the seminar very informative and useful.

