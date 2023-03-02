NMU holds White Coat Ceremony for MBBS students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) on Thursday held a White Coat Ceremony (WCC), a ritual in some schools of medicine and other health-related fields that marks the student's transition from the study of pre-clinical to clinical health science.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion while Dr Mahnaz Khakwani, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan, Dr khaid Hussain, Dr Azam Khan and others were in attendance besides a good number of jubilant parents.

During the ceremony, senior faculty members along with NMU VC distributed the white coats among MBBS first-year students.

Whereas, the oath from the students was administered by Dr Ahmad wherein they pledged to serve the ailing humanity with honesty and dedication.

Addressing the WCC, NMU VC, Dr Rana Ataf extended facilitation to new students and expressed his best wishes for their future.

He urged them to devote themselves to education and conducting research aimed at serving mankind.