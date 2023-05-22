(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) awarded degrees and certificates among 300 graduates besides decorating 12 toppers with 29 gold medals in its 3rd convocation here on Monday. The convocation was organized at NMU campus wherein Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balig Ur Rehman, was the chief guest while MNA Ahmed Hassan Dhaer, Former Parliamentarians Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Javid Ali Shah, Shaheen Shafiq, VCs, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Dr Uzma Qureshi, Dr Asif Ali, Secretary SHC& ME, Afzal Nasir Khan, NMU Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood, NMU faculty members, parents and graduates attended the convocation. Addressing the convocation , Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman felicitated the graduates and their parents on the gala day.

He asked the graduates to serve the ailing humanity with best of their capabilities and make it an aim of their practical life adding that they should conduct research without believing hearsay. The governor condemned May 9, arson attacks on civil and military buildings deploring that no nation of the world disgraced their martyrs as rioters dishonored the martyrs on the day.

Rehman maintained that no other religion other than Islam extended respect to its martyrs and added that a political party always ransacked govt and public properties as it torched metro stations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the past. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah also felicitated the parents and advised students to have tolerance and respect for other views adding that we should treat everyone politely and with tenderness. The governor shed light on detail on the educational projects initiated in Pakistan Muslim League past govt including Women universities.

He reminisced that ex-prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had established the first women university in the country for female students whose parents did not like co-education. He recalled that he as Federal education minister had raised HEC grant from Rs 34 billion to Rs 120 bin in PML-N 2013-18 tenure adding that Nishtar Medical College was elevated as university in his party govt besides DG Khan, Sahiwal and Bahwalnagar medical colleges. Earlier, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed highlighted NMU achievements and its new projects.