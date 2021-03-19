UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMU Marks World Sleep Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

NMU marks World Sleep Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pulmonology Department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) observed World Sleep Day to sensitize public about the importance of it.

A ceremony was organized at the department here on Friday attended by NMU Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Naveed Anjumn, Dr Amir besides good number of faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz Masood said that sleep deficiency on regular basis causes great loss to brain. He stressed the student to have reasonable sleep and go to bed timely.

Later, he opened Polysomnography laboratory set up to identify and diagnosis for different issues related to sleep.

Related Topics

World Student

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

9 minutes ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

2 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

3 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.