NMU marks World Sleep Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pulmonology Department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) observed World Sleep Day to sensitize public about the importance of it.

A ceremony was organized at the department here on Friday attended by NMU Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Dr Naveed Anjumn, Dr Amir besides good number of faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz Masood said that sleep deficiency on regular basis causes great loss to brain. He stressed the student to have reasonable sleep and go to bed timely.

Later, he opened Polysomnography laboratory set up to identify and diagnosis for different issues related to sleep.