NMU mulls awarding prizes to faculty, students for quality research

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani chaired a meeting of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University at his office here Friday. The meeting discussed in detail various proposals to further expand the trend of research at NMU. The proposal to award cash prizes to faculty members and students conducting quality research was considered to encourage them to contribute to institutional and societal development through better research work in the future.

Director ORIC, Professor Dr. Kamran Siddiqui and Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba informed the VC about the schedule of various research activities organized by the department to promote research and the challenges faced by it.

The VC emphasized the need for mutual cooperation between universities and other institutions to promote a culture of research and create career opportunities for young students. She stated that all resources would be utilized to promote innovation and research quality. She assured her full support while instructing to provide maximum facilities to the students regarding research.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Director ORIC, Dr. Kamran Siddiqui, Additional Director ORIC, Associate Professor Dr. Muzaffar Aziz, Research Associate, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Masood, Assistant Professor Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, ICT Manager ORIC and Research Operations Manager ORIC, Suhail Safdar.