Open Menu

NMU Mulls Awarding Prizes To Faculty, Students For Quality Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

NMU mulls awarding prizes to faculty, students for quality research

Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani chaired a meeting of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University at his office here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani chaired a meeting of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University at his office here Friday. The meeting discussed in detail various proposals to further expand the trend of research at NMU. The proposal to award cash prizes to faculty members and students conducting quality research was considered to encourage them to contribute to institutional and societal development through better research work in the future.

Director ORIC, Professor Dr. Kamran Siddiqui and Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba informed the VC about the schedule of various research activities organized by the department to promote research and the challenges faced by it.

The VC emphasized the need for mutual cooperation between universities and other institutions to promote a culture of research and create career opportunities for young students. She stated that all resources would be utilized to promote innovation and research quality. She assured her full support while instructing to provide maximum facilities to the students regarding research.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Director ORIC, Dr. Kamran Siddiqui, Additional Director ORIC, Associate Professor Dr. Muzaffar Aziz, Research Associate, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Masood, Assistant Professor Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, ICT Manager ORIC and Research Operations Manager ORIC, Suhail Safdar.

Related Topics

Young All

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance dev ..

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

9 minutes ago
 Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

9 minutes ago
 Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities f ..

Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..

9 minutes ago
 FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory ..

FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority

9 minutes ago
 Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to pr ..

Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..

9 minutes ago
 Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurat ..

Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH

22 minutes ago
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused he ..

2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held

22 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12

22 minutes ago
 Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more childre ..

Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan

22 minutes ago
 Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departme ..

Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments

22 minutes ago
 Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China ..

Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation

11 minutes ago
 BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slo ..

BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan