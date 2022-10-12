UrduPoint.com

NMU Observes Mental Health Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 08:38 PM

NMU observes Mental Health Day

Psychiatry Department at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized an awareness walk and seminar to mark World Mental Health Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Psychiatry Department at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized an awareness walk and seminar to mark World Mental Health Day.

NMU Principal Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao led the walk, attended by Dr. Ahmed Ejaz Masood, Dr. Mahnaz Khakwani, Dr. Naeemullah Leghari, Dr. Muhammad Abbas Naqvi, other faculty members, and a large number of clinicians, doctors, paramedics and students.

At the seminar, speakers shed light on the causes of mental illnesses, as well as the increasing trend of suicide, its prevention and modern treatment methods.Meanwhile, a poster-making competition was also organized on mental health.

In the end, NMU ex-VC Dr. Ahmed Ijaz Masood distributed certificates among the speakers and organizers, including Dr. Naeem Ullah Leghari, Dr. Owais Karim, Hafiz Shafiq Ahmed and the winners of the poster competitions.

