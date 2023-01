NMU organizes awareness walk on smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Department of Pulmonogy, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized an awareness walk regarding smog here on Tuesday.

It was aimed at sensitising public about smog and its harmful impacts.

It started from Nishtar administration block and culminated at NMU Tower and was led by NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf while other participants included Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Rao Amjad and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

According to experts, smog can create Ear, Nose and throat diseases besides breathing problems.