NMU organizes awareness walk on World Anaesthetia Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Department of Anaesthetia, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Pakistan Society of Anaesthialogists jointly organized an awareness walk regarding World Anaesthetia Day here on Monday.

It started from Nishtar administration block and culminated at Nishtar Clock Tower and was led by NMU Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani.

Other participants included Dr Amir, Dr Azam Khan Dr Nadeem Khan, Dr Stir, and a good number of nurses and paramedics.

