NMU organizes awareness walk on World Mental Health Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Department of Psychiatry, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized an awareness walk regarding World Mental Health Day here on Tuesday.

It was aimed at highlighting mental health, its diseases and impacts and prevention.

It started from the Nishtar administration block and culminated at NMU Clock Tower and was led by Pro VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad, Head of Psychiatry Department Dr Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq while

and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated.

Dr Mehnaz Khakwani told the participants that a good number of people fell prey to mental health diseases and it was

a dire need of hour to educate the masses about it. ,

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans about mental health precautionary measures and

its cure.