NMU Organizes Training Workshop On Fistula

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

A day long workshop on surgical treatment of urinary tract disease "Festula " in women was organized department of Gynaecology Nishtar Medical University(NMU) here on Monday

The participants of the workshop included senior consultants of NMU, post graduate students and a large number of doctors from other hospitals in South Punjab.

Known gynaecologist Dr Sher Shah conducted the workshop and trained doctors on the disease.

Addressing the participants NMU VC, Dr.

Rana Altaf Ahmed said that the women affected by the festula are often overlooked by the society in terms of treatment adding that the efforts of the organizers, especially Prof. Dr. Shahid Irshad Rao, in conducting awareness programmes and workshops on this important topic are commendable.

Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Saima Ashraf and others were also present.

In the end of the workshop, Dr Altaf also distributed certificates among the participants.

