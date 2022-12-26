NMU Pharmacy faculty meets VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Faculty members of Pharmacy Department on Monday met VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf for appreciating his efforts for establishment of College of Pharmacy.

Led by AMS pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir, the faculty presented a bouquet to VC and a cake was also cut.

It merits mentioning here during 12th syndicate of NMU, provincial health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, had approved setting up of the College of Pharmacy and its business model was formally approved.

During the meeting, various issues related to College of Pharmacy were also reviewed.